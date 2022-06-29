Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair downgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Shares of CGNT opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $309.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 98,497 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth $750,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,990,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 464,791 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 751,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth $2,283,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

