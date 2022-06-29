Reviewing Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) & Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial 12.76% 18.01% 3.86% Walker & Dunlop 20.65% 18.99% 6.01%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oportun Financial and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00 Walker & Dunlop 0 0 4 0 3.00

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus target price of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 191.11%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus target price of $171.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.03%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Volatility & Risk

Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and Walker & Dunlop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $626.80 million 0.47 $47.41 million $2.82 3.19 Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 2.53 $265.76 million $8.48 11.33

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Oportun Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, CMBS conduits, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

