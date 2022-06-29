Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.44.

EXPD stock opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.15.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

