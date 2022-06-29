Contrasting NextPlay Technologies (NXTP) & The Competition

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) is one of 231 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NextPlay Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NextPlay Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextPlay Technologies Competitors 727 5425 11555 256 2.63

NextPlay Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 433.33%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 57.70%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -548.39% -67.11% -44.80% NextPlay Technologies Competitors -20.86% -52.32% -7.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million -$37.97 million -0.47 NextPlay Technologies Competitors $3.33 billion $332.95 million 15.69

NextPlay Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies. NextPlay Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies peers beat NextPlay Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NextPlay Technologies (Get Rating)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

