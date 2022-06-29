First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,160,400.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,925. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $796,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,848,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

