Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 5.25.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Fuel Tech by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Fuel Tech by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,548,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

