Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCN shares. TD Securities raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

TCN opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

