Brokerages Set Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) PT at $18.11

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on LVLU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

LVLU opened at $12.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

