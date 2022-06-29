Financial Review: Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) versus Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renovacor and Novavax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovacor N/A N/A -$14.10 million N/A N/A Novavax $1.15 billion 3.48 -$1.74 billion ($17.68) -2.89

Renovacor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Renovacor and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovacor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Novavax 1 2 5 0 2.50

Renovacor presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,050.68%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $164.00, suggesting a potential upside of 221.19%. Given Renovacor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Renovacor is more favorable than Novavax.

Volatility and Risk

Renovacor has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Renovacor and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovacor N/A -55.97% -25.32% Novavax -93.91% -572.54% -49.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Renovacor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Renovacor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Renovacor beats Novavax on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovacor (Get Rating)

Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Novavax (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

