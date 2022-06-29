Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLPEF shares. Societe Generale upgraded Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Klépierre from €15.00 ($15.96) to €18.00 ($19.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Klépierre from €24.00 ($25.53) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

