Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

SBGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $2.03. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

