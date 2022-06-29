Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Head to Head Survey

Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Viper Networks alerts:

This table compares Viper Networks and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A PayPal 13.87% 17.90% 5.09%

This table compares Viper Networks and PayPal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PayPal $25.37 billion 3.28 $4.17 billion $3.03 23.70

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Viper Networks and PayPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A PayPal 1 11 30 0 2.69

PayPal has a consensus target price of $153.71, suggesting a potential upside of 114.02%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Volatility & Risk

Viper Networks has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Viper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PayPal beats Viper Networks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Networks (Get Rating)

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. is based in Troy, Michigan.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.