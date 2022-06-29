Brokerages Set Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) PT at 20.38

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 20.38.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BLZE. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,339,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Backblaze Company Profile (Get Rating)
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
