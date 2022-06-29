Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $40,184.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,751.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $374,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at $31,726,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $1,301,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.58. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

