Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mimecast by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 276,704 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,179,000 after purchasing an additional 71,964 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 437.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 75,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,231 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 142,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Mimecast by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

