Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Drops By 99.5%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zalando has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $62.11.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZLNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €87.00 ($92.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($59.57) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €76.00 ($80.85) to €42.00 ($44.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($39.36) to €28.00 ($29.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.79.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

