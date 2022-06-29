Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 1.43. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

