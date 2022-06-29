SSE (LON:SSE) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($26.99) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded SSE to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($22.44) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,843.43 ($22.62).

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,666 ($20.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £17.79 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,780.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,690.84. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,445.50 ($17.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.75).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 60.20 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. SSE’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

In other news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.54), for a total value of £1,037,111.16 ($1,272,372.91). Also, insider Angela Strank acquired 483 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($22.68) per share, for a total transaction of £8,930.67 ($10,956.53).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

