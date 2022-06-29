Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in June

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Xcelerate stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Xcelerate has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Xcelerate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides dental services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice.

