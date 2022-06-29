BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $112.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $836,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,024,677.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,763 shares of company stock worth $8,097,160. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

