United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

UU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.50) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.23) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

UU opened at GBX 1,025.50 ($12.58) on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 922 ($11.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion and a PE ratio of -124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,084.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,082.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.50. This represents a yield of 2.61%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -518.07%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($13.77), for a total value of £586,547.94 ($719,602.43). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 53,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($12.85), for a total value of £561,809.73 ($689,252.52).

About United Utilities Group (Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.