Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an average rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.64.

AAPL opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.02 and a 200-day moving average of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

