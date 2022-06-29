Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.
AVNW stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $40.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 102,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 179,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)
Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.