American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $190.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.19. American National Group has a one year low of $144.35 and a one year high of $195.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in American National Group by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of American National Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American National Group by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American National Group by 8,804.9% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 184,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after buying an additional 182,702 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

