Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.43

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.43 and traded as low as C$61.48. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$61.61, with a volume of 1,468,586 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCI.B shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$77.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87. The firm has a market cap of C$31.11 billion and a PE ratio of 19.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.43.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

