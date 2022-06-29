Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.90

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.90 and traded as low as C$2.83. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 6,177 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.86 million and a P/E ratio of 5.07.
Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
