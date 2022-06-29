Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.90

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.90 and traded as low as C$2.83. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 6,177 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.86 million and a P/E ratio of 5.07.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mandalay Resources news, Director Amy Leanne Freedman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total value of C$27,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$348,682.41.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

