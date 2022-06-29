WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Down 85.8% in June

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of WANSF opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. WANdisco has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

About WANdisco (Get Rating)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

