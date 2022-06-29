Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WIHLY opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Get Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ), a property company, owns, develops, rents, and manages commercial properties in the Öresund region, Sweden. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail, logistics/production, and projects and land in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund, and Copenhagen. As of December 31, 2021, its property portfolio consisted of 299 properties with a total lettable area of approximately 2,143,000 square meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.