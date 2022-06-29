Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.24

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.24 and traded as low as C$15.84. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$16.01, with a volume of 65,544 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$547.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.3900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Director Mark Leon acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$831,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 679,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,303,411. Insiders have purchased 55,900 shares of company stock worth $928,012 in the last three months.

Leon's Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

