Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.24

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.24 and traded as low as C$15.84. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$16.01, with a volume of 65,544 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41.
Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$547.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.3900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Leon’s Furniture news, Director Mark Leon acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$831,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 679,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,303,411. Insiders have purchased 55,900 shares of company stock worth $928,012 in the last three months.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (TSE:LNF)
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
Further Reading
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.