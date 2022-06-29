United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.11

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as low as $1.58. United Insurance shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 99,186 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.86.

United Insurance ( NASDAQ:UIHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.52 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Kent G. Whittemore acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 334,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in United Insurance by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

