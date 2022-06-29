Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.39.
About Laura Ashley (LON:ALY)
