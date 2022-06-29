Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.50

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.50 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.70). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65. The company has a market capitalization of £407.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52.
About Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR)
Further Reading
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ophir Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ophir Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.