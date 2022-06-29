Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.35

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.35 and traded as low as C$5.16. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 1,707 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$314.48 million and a PE ratio of 8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.35.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

