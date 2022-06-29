CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.09

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.09 and traded as low as $36.59. CyberOptics shares last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 49,673 shares trading hands.

CYBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $272.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberOptics by 328.1% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 499,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 382,451 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth $3,845,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CyberOptics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberOptics by 38.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 153,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CyberOptics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.