Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $429.44

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 429.44 ($5.27) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.31). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.31), with a volume of 105,747 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £569.15 million and a PE ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 270 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 429.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59.

About Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

