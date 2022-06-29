Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) versus Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Critical Review

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Assure alerts:

1.3% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Assure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Assure and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -13.68% -15.43% -9.26% Cardiovascular Systems -13.29% -12.43% -9.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Assure and Cardiovascular Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cardiovascular Systems 1 2 3 0 2.33

Assure presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 287.21%. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 163.34%. Given Assure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Assure is more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assure and Cardiovascular Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $29.19 million 0.66 -$2.76 million ($0.31) -4.79 Cardiovascular Systems $258.97 million 2.30 -$13.42 million ($0.84) -17.40

Assure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiovascular Systems. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Assure has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Assure beats Cardiovascular Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure (Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. The company has operations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Cardiovascular Systems (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary orbital atherectomy systems (OAS), a coronary artery disease (CAD) product designed to facilitate stent delivery in patients with CAD who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to severely calcified coronary artery lesions. The company has a partnership with Chansu Vascular Technologies, LLC to develop peripheral and coronary everolimus drug-coated balloons. The company was formerly known as Shturman Cardiology Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. in January 2003. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.