Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 400 ($4.91) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.21) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 342.83 ($4.21).

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 250.90 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.70. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.80). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 270.40.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 306,024 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £838,505.76 ($1,028,715.20). Also, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £3,126.34 ($3,835.53). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,092.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

