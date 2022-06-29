Reviewing Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI) and Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG)

Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI – Get Rating) and Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Bell Industries alerts:

This table compares Bell Industries and Orbital Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orbital Energy Group $82.95 million 0.68 -$61.25 million ($1.11) -0.59

Bell Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orbital Energy Group.

Risk & Volatility

Bell Industries has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bell Industries and Orbital Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbital Energy Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orbital Energy Group has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,737.67%. Given Orbital Energy Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orbital Energy Group is more favorable than Bell Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.0% of Orbital Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 91.1% of Bell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Orbital Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bell Industries and Orbital Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A Orbital Energy Group -51.03% -45.36% -12.44%

Summary

Orbital Energy Group beats Bell Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bell Industries, Inc., operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Bell Techlogix, provides various technology products, mobile application and support solutions, and managed lifecycle services in the United States. Its services include technology planning, acquisition, warranty, disposal, and deployment; 24/7 help desk services; technical support and maintenance; and recycle services. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the United States and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather; and provides services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors. The company also offers engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to the broadband and wireless telecommunication industries; enterprise solutions to the cable and telecommunication industries; and telecommunication services, such as various wireless service capabilities. In addition, it provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.