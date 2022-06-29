Contrasting Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) & Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) and Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

7.9% of Palatin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Palatin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Palatin Technologies and Abeona Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palatin Technologies $120,000.00 532.90 -$33.60 million ($0.16) -1.73 Abeona Therapeutics $3.00 million 9.02 -$84.94 million ($0.82) -0.22

Palatin Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Abeona Therapeutics. Palatin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abeona Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Palatin Technologies has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Palatin Technologies and Abeona Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palatin Technologies -4,280.18% -95.87% -66.77% Abeona Therapeutics N/A -96.64% -62.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Palatin Technologies and Abeona Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palatin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Abeona Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,257.22%. Given Abeona Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Abeona Therapeutics is more favorable than Palatin Technologies.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics beats Palatin Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder. It is also developing oral PL8177, a selective MC1r agonist peptide that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases. In addition, the company engages in the development of PL9643, a peptide melanocortin agonist active at multiple MCrs, including MC1r and MC5r for anti-inflammatory ocular indications, such as dry eye disease; and melanocortin peptides for diabetic retinopathy. Further, it is developing PL3994, a natriuretic peptide receptor (NPR)-A agonist and synthetic mimetic of the endogenous neuropeptide hormone atrial natriuretic peptide for cardiovascular indications; and PL5028, an NPR-A and NPR-binder to treat cardiovascular and fibrotic diseases, including reducing cardiac hypertrophy and fibrosis. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.