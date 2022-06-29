Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target Cut to GBX 125 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 162 ($1.99) to GBX 125 ($1.53) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 155 ($1.90).

LON QLT opened at GBX 107.60 ($1.32) on Tuesday. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.20 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.65 ($2.08). The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

In other news, insider Glyn Barker purchased 88,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £99,520.96 ($122,096.63). Also, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.51), for a total value of £243,693.75 ($298,974.05).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

