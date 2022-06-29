Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($78.72) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($93.62) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Basf stock opened at €43.03 ($45.77) on Tuesday. Basf has a 1 year low of €44.95 ($47.82) and a 1 year high of €69.52 ($73.96). The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion and a PE ratio of 7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.35.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

