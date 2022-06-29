Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €192.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €192.00 ($204.26) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($205.32) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($175.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($171.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays set a €165.00 ($175.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €158.00 ($168.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 1 year high of €169.55 ($180.37). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €159.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €156.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

