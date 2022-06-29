Drax Group (LON:DRX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.35) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.35) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Drax Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.66) price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 740.86 ($9.09).
Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 642 ($7.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 725.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 683.97. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 388.80 ($4.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78.
About Drax Group (Get Rating)
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
Recommended Stories
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.