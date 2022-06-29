Drax Group (LON:DRX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.35) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.35) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Drax Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.66) price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 740.86 ($9.09).

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 642 ($7.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 725.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 683.97. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 388.80 ($4.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.93), for a total value of £242,700 ($297,754.88).

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

