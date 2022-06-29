BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 860 ($10.55) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.43) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.04) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.43) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 867.60 ($10.64).

BA stock opened at GBX 826.60 ($10.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £26.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 759.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 677.16. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 800.80 ($9.82).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

