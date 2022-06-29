Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KGX. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($67.02) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($94.68) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th.

KGX opened at €40.98 ($43.60) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.63. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($87.04).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

