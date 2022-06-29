Reviewing Suic Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) & Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Suic Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Suic Worldwide and Cyclo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suic Worldwide $380,000.00 27.33 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million 11.12 -$14.29 million ($1.83) -1.15

Suic Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Suic Worldwide has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Suic Worldwide and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suic Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 661.90%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Suic Worldwide.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Suic Worldwide and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suic Worldwide 0.83% -6.57% 0.71% Cyclo Therapeutics -915.04% -109.71% -85.69%

Summary

Suic Worldwide beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suic Worldwide (Get Rating)

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

