boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target Cut to GBX 45 by Analysts at Barclays

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.84) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Liberum Capital downgraded boohoo group to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded boohoo group to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 188.89 ($2.32).

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 56.78 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £719.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.33. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 52.60 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 322 ($3.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

