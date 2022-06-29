Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PUM. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on Puma in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on Puma in a research report on Friday, June 24th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

PUM stock opened at €64.48 ($68.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €80.90. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($64.15) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($122.77).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

