adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($265.96) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($276.60) price target on adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($372.34) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($202.13) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €305.00 ($324.47) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €200.00 ($212.77) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of adidas stock opened at €170.32 ($181.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €181.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €212.50. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($213.84).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.