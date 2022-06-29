Comparing Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) & Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI)

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) and Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Bell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics 3.60% 24.40% 7.07% Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Bell Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics $34.48 billion 0.21 $1.11 billion $17.80 6.26 Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arrow Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Bell Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 91.1% of Bell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bell Industries has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arrow Electronics and Bell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus target price of $138.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.93%. Given Arrow Electronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than Bell Industries.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats Bell Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products, including capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, such as datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Bell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bell Industries, Inc., operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Bell Techlogix, provides various technology products, mobile application and support solutions, and managed lifecycle services in the United States. Its services include technology planning, acquisition, warranty, disposal, and deployment; 24/7 help desk services; technical support and maintenance; and recycle services. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

